The perfect country lifestyle retreat

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday October 13: 111 Spring Hill Road, Spring Hill:
Located in the historic village of Spring Hill, this gorgeous property is an amazing oasis for anyone looking for space and style. Listing agent, Ben Redfern, said the location and age of the home, make it an ideal investment. "This near new house is only 7 years old and is conveniently located to the airport and hospitals," he said. "The owners are relocating, and this opens the opportunity for you to live the dream life in this ideal acreage lifestyle home."
The ultimate lifestyle property, 111 Spring Hill Road comprises of four generous bedrooms, three with built-on robes that are serviced by the family bathroom. The main bedroom is located at the other end of the home and features stunning walk-through robes and a private ensuite, making it the perfect parents escape.
There is one large, central living area that includes the living and dining areas, along with the kitchen which has concertina window to allow easy transfer from the kitchen to the outside entertaining area. The central area also provides a separate study space that would also make a great home office.
Built in 2016, the home has a central wood fireplace which is ducted to other parts of the home to keep you warm during the cooler months, while sunshine drenches the living space via large picture windows and alfresco glass doors, that offer gorgeous views of the gardens and yard.
Outside the home, you can enjoy the covered, outdoor entertaining area, complete with built-in barbecue, while there is also a cubby house for the kids to enjoy.
Situated on a lovely, flat five acre block, the property has been divided into paddocks and offers a large shed, chook yard, animal shelters, and water security thanks to the four water tanks and bore.
Ben said the property was perfect for those wanting spacious, lifestyle living close to amenities. "This is a generously proportioned home ideal for the families desiring semi-rural life, professionals who want acreage lifestyle yet still be close to amenities," he said. "There is space for all your lifestyle wants, chooks, vege's, animals, entertaining, hobbies, and vehicles, five acres give you so much flexibility."
111 Spring Hill Road is located in the expanding growth area of Spring Hill and is only minutes from Orange, and nearby townships of Millthorpe and Lucknow.
