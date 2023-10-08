Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

BOIDC 2023/24: Angus Norton makes century in Central's loss to City Colts

Dominic Unwin
Alexander Grant
By Dominic Unwin, and Alexander Grant
Updated October 9 2023 - 9:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Centrals are being left to rue what could have been after an agonising loss to City Colts at Loco Oval on Saturday, October 7.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.