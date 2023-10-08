Central Western Daily
Craig Lowndes strikes early Bathurst 1000 issues with broken gear lever mount

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 8 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Craig Lowndes' hopes of an eighth Bathurst 1000 victory took a serious hit inside the opening hour of Sunday's endurance classic when his #888 Camaro struck mechanical issues.

