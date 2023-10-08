FROM tyre changing challenges to operating slot cars with pedal power, there were all kinds of activities available for fans looking to fill the time up at Mount Panorama.
And it wasn't just the visitors taking advantage of it, with Bathurst residents also keen to experience the event.
Teagan Smith brought her young family to the mountain on Saturday, October 7, but not everyone was eager to see all the on-track action.
Her daughter, Audrey, had no interest in cars going around in circles, but the racing-themed activities in Harris Park were right up her alley.
The mother and daughter duo went head-to-head in a slot car race on a replica Mount Panorama circuit, where they had to use exercise bikes to propel their cars.
While they were exploring the activations, Ms Smith's partner and son were watching the racing action alongside the circuit.
"We just leave dad and the boy over watching the cars, and we come and observe all the rest and enjoy the festivities they have for the Bathurst 1000," she said.
Ms Smith has been coming to the Bathurst 1000 for years, and said the amount of family-friendly activities has really improved.
"It's becoming a lot more family friendly than the years back when I was a teenager, where it was all burning couches and mayhem," she said.
"It's much more of a family event now."
For those not wanting a hands-on activity, there were also plenty of static displays in Harris Park and the paddock in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Bathurst 1000.
