Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Praise for family-friendly evolution of the Bathurst 1000

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 8 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FROM tyre changing challenges to operating slot cars with pedal power, there were all kinds of activities available for fans looking to fill the time up at Mount Panorama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.