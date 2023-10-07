It would be remiss of me to write this letter to our valued subscribers without mentioning the Lords Place saga, which seems to have reached boiling point on Tuesday of this week.
I should preface this by saying, I've only been the Deputy Editor at The Central Western Daily for six months and the Lords Place Upgrade feels like a book I started reading in the middle.
But without fail, every time we've published something about the upgrade, we've heard from you, our readers.
It seems the whole town has an opinion on the million-dollar overhaul of the street in the CBD.
Some feel passionately about the change in parking conditions, others have spoken about the dining pods, or the impact of the upgrade on local businesses, others think it's a great idea for future proofing the central part of Orange.
So when the council ruled on Tuesday to demolish the upgrade, no one in the CWD newsroom was surprised by the response it elicited from you, our readers.
It seems, for councillors, council and the general public alike, the Lords Place saga has reached a boiling point.
Although it's hard to say how long it will be boiling for...
Of course, while all this is going on other news continues too.
A parliamentary inquiry was in town on Tuesday investigating the impact gold, silver, lead and zinc mining could have on communities. Another highly contentious issue, particularly right now.
It's been a huge week of Orange news. Thank goodness for a lovely (albeit cold) weekend to stop and reset before we start again on Monday.
Many thanks,
Grace Ryan, Acting Editor
