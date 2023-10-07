The free NSW Seniors Christmas Concerts are back - and they're heading to the regions.
Performances will take place at Orange Civic Theatre on November 3, Tamworth Town Hall on November 7 and Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre on November 14.
There will be two concerts at each venue, at 10.30am and 2pm.
The star-studded line-up is headlined by Arlo Sim, from The Voice, and Stefanie Jones, from Mary Poppins the Musical.
They will be joined by rising stars Elizabeth Player and Will Skarpona, with a selection of music for everyone to enjoy.
Booking details:
ORANGE: Civic Theatre Box Office, Byng Street, 10am-4pm weekdays, phone (02) 6393-8111 or click HERE
TAMWORTH: Capitol Theatre Box Office, Peel Street, 10am-4pm weekdays, phone (02) 6767-5200 or click HERE
WAGGA WAGGA: Civic Theatre Box Office, Burns Way, 10am-4pm weekdays, phone 6926-9688 or click HERE
A maximum of four free tickets can be processed per online transaction.
For group bookings or bookings of more than four tickets, contact the venue's box office by phone.
And here's a diary note for 2024: the NSW Seniors Festival will take place from March 11-24 with the theme Reach beyond.
The event will include the always popular Premier's Gala Concerts and Festival Expo.
More details HER
