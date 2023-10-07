A campaign to temporarily change the town of Wellington's name to Wallington during a dry stone wall festival would have the mayor's backing if the town's people thought it was a good idea.
Emma Knowles, founder of Stone of Arc, a dry stone waller in Wellington, is spearheading the campaign alongside Lisa Thomas, arts curator of Wellington Arts, and a small committee.
Those involved have submitted a funding application for The Great Australian Stone Festival, a week-long event all about dry stone walling and stonemasonry, to occur from March 16 to 24, 2024.
The festival would reportedly attract people from around the southern hemisphere - perhaps even around the world. There would be dry stone walling demonstrations and workshops, a dry stone wall trail and appreciation, a 'rock' concert, food including rock cakes, and more.
Ms Knowles is one of only six female Dry Stone Walling Association UK Advanced Dry Stone Wallers in the world, and the only advanced waller operating in the southern hemisphere.
She hopes to turn her Wellington training centre into a world-class accreditation facility which first involves her becoming a dry stone wall master - which she hopes to achieve during next year's festival.
Mayor of Dubbo, Mathew Dickerson, said he would support the campaign to temporarily change the town's name if it had support from the people of Wellington - however there was history to think about.
"It would ignore the history of the town being named after the first Duke of Wellington," Cr Dickerson told ACM
"Having said that, my job is to reflect the community and represent the community so it would be up to the Wellington community to drive change."
Councillor and Wellington resident, Jessica Gough, also supported the idea if it were to bring positive change to the town.
"Emma presented the concept of a dry stone wall festival to the Wellington Town committee on Monday night [earlier in September]," clr Gough said.
"Always happy to support an enthusiastic and unique idea that will bring people to Wellington."
