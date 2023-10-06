Central Western Daily
Jye Cummings, 26, pleads guilty to intimidating a police officer in Local Court

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 7 2023 - 7:30am
Swearing at a police officer before leading them on a chase onto railway tracks has landed a 26-year-old man before Dubbo Local Court.

