Want to send a letter to the editor? Simply email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Dear Editor,
Several weekends ago, I visited Orange to participate in the annual Seniors Tennis Tournament.
It is a lovely city with so much to see and do. I stayed in a hotel in the main street of Orange, opposite a beautiful park in the centre of town.
The tennis tournament was very enjoyable but my stay was spoiled by the outrageous behaviour of louts racing up and down the main street late at night, hell bent on making the maximum noise possible. This practice started after 10pm and continued past midnight on both the Friday and Saturday nights I stayed in the hotel. Getting a good night's sleep was impossible.
What amazed me is that there appeared to be absolutely no effort on the part of the police to make an appearance, let alone apprehend the culprits for their anti-social and dangerous behaviour.
During the weekend of the tennis tournament, junior rugby league grand finals were held on the impressive grounds next to the tennis centre and went all day. The male and female announcers on the public address system did their best to be heard in adjacent towns! It was annoying for the men and women players on both days.
Maybe next year the volume on the PA system can be turned down so not to be so loud and annoying at the tennis centre while the tournament is being played.
Colin Lyons, WEETANGERA
Dear Editor,
I was sad to hear about the tragedy of two deaths at the Knockout Outdoor music festival recently. At time of writing these deaths are being reported in the media as drug overdose related. Such sad outcomes bring up discussion of the merits of pill testing. Pill testing is where drugs could be analyzed prior to use to assess potential harm to the user without any law enforcement repercussions.
I am a doctor who has worked in a local drug and alcohol detox and rehab since 2014. Therefore I don't need pill testing to be certain of one harm present with every pill. Purchasing illegal drugs supports an industry that destroys many lives as well as ending some. I see this every week at the detox but for each patient who presents, there are many other family members, friends, children etc hurting badly who wish the drugs never existed. However as long as there are people who will purchase drugs they will always be here.
Maybe there is a role for pill testing to reduce the potential harm from drugs to those that take them. As the safety of others also matters we should acknowledge the certain harm caused to other people by purchasing drugs and then decide not to as an ethical choice. For help with this visit https://yourroom.health.nsw.gov.au/ for information on drugs and relevant health services close to you.
Dr/Cr Steve Peterson, ORANGE
Also making news: 'Huge benefit' for new parents amid united Bub Hub workshop
Dear Editor,
One of my mate, now in his 50's, is a former first grade rugby league player. He is a role model to so many kids in his community. After a particularly tough run with work and in his personal life, I could see he needed a chat.
I can't shake the frustration he expressed when he exclaimed "he was sick to death of being judged by the colour of his skin. Nothing he will ever do will be good enough because he is 'Black'".
I believe in equality. I wish everyone in this country saw each other as equal no matter their heritage. Nobody should ever feel like my mate.
The very idea of suggesting we should judge people based on race in this country, like what is being suggested by 'The Voice to Parliament' goes against everything I believe in. I believe it will make things harder, not easier for my Aboriginal mates.
I can't believe anyone could be so ignorant as to propose such a divisive policy in 2023. Let alone think about voting 'YES'.
Greg Adamson, GRIFFITH
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.