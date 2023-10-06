I am a doctor who has worked in a local drug and alcohol detox and rehab since 2014. Therefore I don't need pill testing to be certain of one harm present with every pill. Purchasing illegal drugs supports an industry that destroys many lives as well as ending some. I see this every week at the detox but for each patient who presents, there are many other family members, friends, children etc hurting badly who wish the drugs never existed. However as long as there are people who will purchase drugs they will always be here.

