A SPECTACULAR fall from grace has landed a decorated "tough" soldier behind bars for a string of drug-induced crimes.
Brent Ryan, 38, of Brigalow Street, Dubbo was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on September 21, 2023 to a year and a half in prison, after he pleaded guilty to:
Court documents state the former Oberon resident was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes hire car heading north along the Mitchell Highway in Apsley on July 30, where he crashed into oncoming traffic.
Ryan lost control of the vehicle and spun into the opposite direction.
He then ran off into nearby paddocks.
But DNA taken from the scene matched Ryan on September 15.
On a separate occasion, Ryan was outside of a home on Wellington Street in Eglinton about 7pm on August 9, 2022 with a black BMW sedan and white Holden Commodore.
During conversation with police, Ryan said he drove the vehicles to the house and was in the process of fixing the Commodore.
The officers did a search of the black BMW and found a glass pipe, digital scales, small resealable bags and four mobile phones.
The court heard police also found 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, 27.5 grams of cannabis leaf, two Endone tablets, three diazepam tablets and $205 of cash inside of a black and grey shoulder bag.
Ryan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
According to documents tendered to the court, Ryan was found through DNA testing to have a white Toyota Landcruiser ute that had been stolen from an Orange cafe about 7am on August 24, 2023.
Patrolling police spotted the vehicle on September 29 parked outside of a Hamley Street home in South Bathurst.
The vehicle's identification number confirmed it was the stolen vehicle, despite its appearance being changed to make it appear as a different vehicle with no original features such as the ladder, red spotlights and flat tray.
Police also noted there was mud strategically placed across the lower part of the number plate, which was later found to be fake.
During an interview with police on November 25, Ryan - who had a disqualified licence - told police he had no knowledge of the vehicle.
Court papers said on another occasion, Ryan was driving an excavator at Autobarn on Stockland Drive in Kelso on November 25 along with a white Mitsubishi Triton with a laminated paper number plate.
Court documents said police went to the scene and did a search of Ryan's ute and found $4485 and 2.62 grams of cocaine inside of a black and grey Nautica bag.
Officers then found three mobile phones, a set of scales and a number of clear freezer and small resealable bags.
The prosecution, defence and Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis agreed during sentencing that Ryan's case was one overwhelmed with "great sadness".
As part of submissions, Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said Ryan had served with the Australian Army for a number of years until 2014, and had been deployed seven times - on four occasions to Afghanistan.
The court heard Ryan - who appeared in court proceedings by audio visual-link from prison - had also at one point been hit by an improvised explosive device (IED).
Mr Kuan attributed his client's "considerable fall from grace" to his drug issues, which began as a result of self medication for a jaw and cheek reconstruction after the IED hit.
"The mental scars left will not diminish in time, they have left a lasting impression on Mr Ryan," Mr Kuan said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce told the court that while some of the matters fell towards the lower end, Ryan's overall criminal activity was serious.
"He once stood out as someone with excellent character, but now the same can't be said," Sgt Pearce said.
Ryan wiped away tears as Ms Ellis read a letter penned by a fellow armed serviceman in November 2010, that described him as a once "natural leader" and a "physically fit, tough soldier".
Ms Ellis said in open court that she was "appalled" by the lack of support for veterans like Ryan, who are "left to return to civilian life without support".
But, she could not allow her "sympathy" to influence the sentence.
"It's a tragedy. He clearly had a glowing career ahead of him, he is clearly a decorated veteran," Ms Ellis said.
"It's sad that he turned his positive qualities into negative criminal activities. He is obviously an intelligent and motivated individual."
Ryan was sentenced to 18 months in jail, with a non-parole period of 11 months and 21 days.
Ryan will be eligible for release from prison on November 15, 2023, with the term backdated to a prior date.
