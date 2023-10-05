The doors of 48 Sale Street are open once more as Suli Sushi is officially opened.
The Japanese restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner and features crowd favourites like sashimi, ramen and stir-fry.
The restaurant hosted a "soft opening" on Saturday night to much success and doors officially opened on Wednesday.
Owner Lily Liao told The Central Western Daily she's always wanted to open a restaurant such as Suli Sushi.
"It's [our] first Japanese restaurant but we worked for other restaurants before," Ms Liao said.
"We like Japanese food, we always wanted to open a Japanese restaurant," she said.
