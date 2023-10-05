Central Western Daily
The Weekender: Check out this list of what's on in Orange, NSW, from October 7 to 9

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
October 5 2023 - 3:55pm
Friday, October 6

Australian Vocal Ensemble | Tumbling Like Stars: Four of Asutralia's finest vocalists coming together in a visionary performance combining heavenly vocals. Tickets are just $50. The concert goes from 6.30am to 7.45pm at Orange Regional Conservatorium. Get more details here.

