Australian Vocal Ensemble | Tumbling Like Stars: Four of Asutralia's finest vocalists coming together in a visionary performance combining heavenly vocals. Tickets are just $50. The concert goes from 6.30am to 7.45pm at Orange Regional Conservatorium. Get more details here.
Amber Lawrence in Molong: Check out country music sensation Amber Lawrence at the Molong The Freemason's Hotel. You can catch this Country Music Award winning artist for just $35. Concert starts at 7.30pm and is bound to be a great night. Get tickets here.
Spellbound a night of magic and grand illusion: Spend a night with one of Austrlaia's leading Illusionists, Anthony Street. From 7.30pm at Orange Civic Theatre, you can witness levitations, impossible vanishes, mentalism and death-defying escape. Get your tickets here for just $69.90
Spark Arts: Enjoy an evening of captivating local performances and live art and support the Orange Regional Arts Foundation at Mad Hatter Drink Lab. Tickets are just $25 and funds raised go back into the Orange Arts scene. Get more information here.
Shop and Sip at The White Place: Each Saturday during October The White Place will host a different winery in the courtyard. Enjoy a glass of wine and meet the maker while shopping. This week's winery is Mayfield. Cost is free!
