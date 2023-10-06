An Orange pharmacy has hosted a baby-centred event to unite both parents and health experts for maximum impact.
Newly-introduced, the Bub Hub workshop was presented by Life Pharmacy Orange from 10am on Wednesday, October 4.
Bringing in troops of those in early-stage parenthood, mothers and their babies gathered like sponges to absorb helpful intel from an array of health specialists.
"Isolation, particularly for new parents, can be really hard, so even just leaving the house for a coffee and interacting with some adults for a short time can be a game changer for self-care," Life Pharmacy Group community engagement coordinator, Alex Wood said.
"As a mum of two, I know how important and helpful it is to connect with other new parents [and] it's such a huge benefit to our mental health."
Held in Orange's The Village on Summer Street, Pinnacle Physiotherapy Clinic's paediatric physiotherapist, Holly Todman presented expert field advice as guest speaker during the daytime event.
Covering topics specific to babies, infants and children, Ms Todman says the importance of parents - especially those new to the parenting game - is critical when it comes to important milestones.
"It's really important for any new parents to have information on how they can best assist with their baby's development, such as the prevention of head shape problems, hip-safe swaddling and other basic things to avoid the common problems we see," she said.
"Any parents who come along to this information session will learn something [and] it's an opportunity to ask the specific questions impacting your little one.
"We also provide a lot of written information that parents can refer to."
Connecting with other people during similar stages in the parenting journey was also highlighted in the workshop.
Ms Wood also adds how local parents joining forces can form invaluable contacts, particularly when it comes to swapping helpful tips and encouraging one another to access support where needed.
"We want local parents to come together, have a cuppa, listen to our expert speakers, ask questions and get great tips and advice," she said.
"The Bub Hub is all about connecting, self-care and highlighting the great support community pharmacy offers our local families."
Life Pharmacy Orange offers a specialised parent's room, equipped with a changing table and feeding chair for those in need while out and about in the colour city.
The room also includes a colouring-in station for children with a range of books to read.
"It's a lovely, comfortable and inviting space for mums and dads to use," Ms Wood said, "whether they need a time out or a check-up with the pharmacist."
The chemist is located in The Village shopping centre at 82 Summer St in Orange. For more information, phone (02) 6362 1009 or head online to the website.
