On this day seventy years ago Orange's first major car race was won by a future F1 world champion.
Tiny open-wheelers exceeded 200km/h during the "hectic" New South Wales Grand Prix at Gnoo Blas on October 5, 1953.
Drivers covered 161 kilometres over 28 laps around the perimeter of Bloomfield Hospital, with the tarmac running past its psychiatric wards crudely dubbed "Mental Straight".
A then-27-year-old Jack Brabham raced his Cooper Bristol recently imported from England.
Reports from the time suggest organisation was poor and racing was chaotic. Ticket takers lost count of crowd numbers, but police estimated about 10,000 spectators were present - almost the entire town population at the time.
"Spectators towards the end had no idea who was in front and neither did the officials, turning the race into a comedy of errors," a contemporary account from the Gnoo Blas Car Club said.
Brabham was awarded first place.
Six years later he would win his first-of-three Formula One world championships in another Cooper car.
Racing at Gnoo Blas continued until 1961. Tributes remain at the former track, with signs labelling significant corners and a plaque. The sports fields within the perimeter are dubbed Jack Brabham Park.
