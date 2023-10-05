Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

OUR HISTORY | Future F1 driver Jack Brabham wins at Gnoo Blas, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 5 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day seventy years ago Orange's first major car race was won by a future F1 world champion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.