A very thankful 74-year-old deacon from Wallerawang felt a little extra blessed in Orange on Wednesday after learning he was the 100th pacemaker recipient in the Central West.
The only hospital in regional New South Wales to implant the life-saving medical devices, Orange's Dudley Private Hospital did its first artificial cardiac pacemaker on May 23, 2022; the device going to a grateful 90-year-old man from Condobolin, Brian Terry.
Fast-forward to now, nearly 18-months later to October 4, Wallerawang's Charles Applin makes the hospital's official pacemaker centenarian.
"What we've been able to do with a service like this here in Orange is we've taken away that travel to Sydney, which piles on the hours commuting back and forth and takes other stressors, like accommodation, away from patients and their families," Dudley's nurse practitioner candidate, Kerry Porter said.
"It makes a huge impact cancelling all of that out and all of their follow-up is here as well; and the quality of life they're having in return from the procedure, it's just the biggest highlight.
"For both them and for us of us here."
The 37-year-old nurse has been a Dudley ally for the past 15 years, saying the gratitude from each and every pacemaker-receiver isn't ever lost on anyone.
Having been there from day one when Mr Terry had his device implanted, it's a memory for Mrs Porter she recalls well.
"We told Brian [Terry] about him being the very first person to have a pacemaker implanted, the lucky 'number one' in the Central West," she said.
"He was happy to hear the news, really pleased about it; but he said he was just thankful to be getting one at all."
For those medically requiring a pacemaker, going without the device means vital organs are deprived of nutrients and oxygen due to abnormal heart rhythms.
Common symptoms can include dizziness and fainting, along with severe fatigue and shortness of breath.
Generating electrical pulses to the heart, the small, battery-powered pacemakers bring peoples' heartbeat back in line with a normal rhythm.
"The procedure usually takes anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes and after it, people can start to feel a lot better," Mrs Porter said.
"They're no longer passing out and they don't feel unwell anymore, so it absolutely goes hand-in-hand with improving their daily abilities and quality of life."
"That's the most rewarding part; seeing the positive impacts these little devices have on patients, and being able to be by their side from start to finish."
Appointments for replacement batteries are also done on-site for patients, which again cuts out the need for commuting to the big smoke in Sydney as the only other (and closest) alternative.
A crew made up of five cardiac nurses, four cardiologists and one cardiac exercise physiologist, Mrs Porter says the "other best part" of her job at Dudley Private Hospital is the people around her.
"We're such a tight-knit team here and we all share a love and passion of what we do together," she said.
"Our cardiologists are amazing and supportive, and the service we've created, we've done it from the ground-up for the last two years.
"To be involved in something so life-changing for people and to be surrounded by incredible colleagues while doing it, how could you not love this job?"
