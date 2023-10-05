Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Watch

Former CYMS star Mac Webster ready to kick-start coaching career in Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newly appointed South Wagga assistant coach Mac Webster is grateful for the opportunity presented to him by his new club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.