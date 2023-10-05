Newly appointed South Wagga assistant coach Mac Webster is grateful for the opportunity presented to him by his new club.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The former Orange CYMS star made a couple of appearances for the Wagga club last season and will now join the club on a permanent basis.
The Blues hold the 19-year-old in high regard and Webster said that he was looking forward to taking on the assistant coaching position this season.
"It was a nice gesture from them," Webster said.
"I have a good relationship with Joel Robinson and Nathan Cooke so it looks like coaching should be a bit of fun this year.
"I have never really done too much coaching previously so I'm looking forward to that new opportunity.
"It's a good way to meet new people in the club as well and help them with their cricket and also it will help me as well."
After playing in a couple of games last season with the Blues, Webster said that he was looking forward to taking on the full campaign.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"It's a great club and I've really enjoyed the training sessions I've been to so far and everyone is really welcoming.
"I enjoyed the games I played last year so I'm hoping to play a few more this year."
Originally from Cowra, Webster played the majority of his junior cricket in his home town before making the move to play in Orange around when he was playing in under 16's.
Webster feels that the Orange and Wagga competitions are fairly similar in terms of standard and said that he would need to perform at his best to be able to compete.
"I feel like the Orange and Bathurst comp is pretty high quality," he said.
"From the couple of games I played down here Wagga is certainly not any worse or anything and it's probably a step above I would say.
"I played one game in PG's in the under 21's comp in Sydney and it's very similar levels to that.
"It looks like a very high quality and I should have my word cut out for me this season."
Webster opened his season with a game in Sydney playing for Gordon in the Poidevin-Gray Shield against St George.
It was a successful outing for the bowling all-rounder who finished with figures of 4-43 that included a hat-trick to win the game.
Webster said it was a great experience to have a game in Sydney and added that he'd be spending a bit of time playing up there over the coming months.
"That was great fun," he said.
"It was a great experience and a great game for the first game of the season.
"My legs were a bit sore the day after but it was a very close win and a great introduction to another club this season.
"The Poidevin-Gray competition is just the seven Sunday games and then finals if we make them so I won't be spending heaps of time up in Sydney.
"But there is a fair chunk of cricket I should be able to play in Sydney which will be a lot of fun."
The Blues are coming off a preliminary final exit last season and Webster believed the side was coming together nicely ahead of the start of the season next weekend.
"Jake Scott and Hayden Watling who were the two blokes that I'd met and hard sort of recruited me when I came down here, Hayden I think is now in Canberra and Jake is in Sydney," he said.
"But apart from that I haven't heard too much of too much movement and I think the team should be fairly similar and should hopefully be very successful."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.