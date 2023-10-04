This annual State Government grants program opened Monday 2nd October 2023.
Since being first elected in 2016, each and every year I have had the pleasure of awarding grants funding through this program to help sustain and grow local clubs and community groups.
Could your community group or club benefit from a grant of between $5,000 and $150,000?
The Community Building Partnership program invests in local infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.
Since 2009, the program has awarded more than $436 million to more than 19,700 projects across the state, including projects such as:
And so much more!
To apply, click here.
Get cracking on your applications now - applications close Friday, 27 October 2023 at 5pm.
In my fourth year as a mentor on Regional Development Australia Central West's TEN4TEN Mentorship program, it was wonderful to introduce my 2023 mentee Emily Thomas to the Minister for Women, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault The Honourable Jodie Harrison MP at the Canowindra CWA Hall last week.
Presently in Year 11 at Canowindra High School, Emily was recently announced School Captain for 2024. Emily will also be representing New South Wales at the All Schools National Titles in hammer throwing at Perth this December. Emily is also an accomplished Austag player. Congratulations Emily and best wishes in your sporting, schooling and leadership endeavours ahead of you.
A few weeks ago I met with some members of the Orange Rail Action Group (ORAG) and Orange City Council in NSW Parliament.
Together we met with the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Hon. Jenny Aitchison MP and a senior transport official to discuss improved train services for Orange and the surrounding district.
ORAG have been steadfast on this issue for over a decade, having cultivated more than 10,000 signatures for a petition which I subsequently tabled and debated on the floor of parliament.
ORAG have now also persuaded all surrounding councils to support their endeavour, increasing the momentum towards achieving improved passenger rail services.
Following the meeting, we were all left feeling encouraged that the stabling of a daily bullet passenger train in Orange and daily return service may now actually be a reality in the future.
Thanks to the relentless lobbying by the passionate members of ORAG, and all those who've supported their quest.
With the change of weather more people getting into or out on the water. In spite of all the warnings, tragically, drownings still occur.
The National Drowning Report 2023 released last month unveiled some shocking statistics about drownings in NSW:
For those living in outer regional, remote, and very remote areas the drowning rate was 1.77 times higher than metro areas!
Fatal drownings are 71% higher in disadvantaged areas compared to the most advantaged.
NSW has almost double the rates of fatal drownings as Queensland and Victoria and triple that of Western Australia!
This report is a sombre reminder of the critical role we all play in water safety and prevention of drowning.
We must all reinforce the principles of safe aquatic behaviours, placing emphasis on being equipped with solutions that enhance prevention and resilience.
Please be water safe, and be vigilant of others safety in and on the water, too.
