Voting is underway for another Referendum. I wonder how you will approach the referendum, to be decided October 14. Will you vote based on your fears (sound or unsound as they may be)?
Or will your vote be based on what you hope will be the best, at this time in history, in a process of bridging the gap in social well-being for our first nations people.
Fear does strange things to people. We call it a phobia, an irrational fear of an object, situation or living thing. Like fear of spiders which can set the heart rate going as the feet take the person away from the source of fear.
I wonder if we as Australians have a national phobia about the past catching up with us, to take away hope of a future, like life has been and enjoyed in our nation Australia.
We have a past and while we can mostly put it behind us some things come back to bite you, especially the unresolved.
The first nations people of our land and concerns for their well-being remain.
Fear wants you to walk away, or flee, in a difficult decision-making process.
Or stand and face the issue (whether you see it as right or wrong), with the hope a good decision is made for the benefit of first nations people.
Fear is a nervous reaction about how this will affect me, or our community and our nation.
Will what other generations did see this generation pay the penalty for it?
Has this generation done enough or doing enough to be peacemakers?
This referendum is about a formal process to give first nations people a voice to the decision makers in our country to be mindful of their well-being, which we need to be sensitised to.
I want a peaceful outcome and realise there can be no peace without justice, nor can there be no peace without forgiveness.
In the Good Book being connected with God means to lean on Him especially in those times fear rises. When you do you are never the same person.
Knowing God is to become peaceable and considerate states the Good Book. The impression is life giving. Something is added to your life, a feeling of being connected with God and humanity about.
The Good Book pictures what it means to know God, helping to deal with our fears. It reads:
"Blessed are those who trust in the Lord, they shall be like a tree planted by water, sending out its roots by the stream. It shall not fear when heat comes, and its leaves shall stay green; in the year of drought, it is not anxious, and it does not cease to bear fruit."
The challenge for each is how shall I live? By fear or hope.
