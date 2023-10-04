Tributes have been paid to the Lords Place upgrade after it was sentenced to death less than a year after the project was born.
For those who missed the initial announcement, the much-debated make-over at the south of the street which cost nearly $1.6 million will be torn down following an Orange City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
While some details of the demolition are yet to be decided, what we do know is that all the newly planted trees - which saw decades old trees chopped down under the night sky - will remain.
"If it was a trial why would you chop down established trees that gave our shops shade and parking shade," Kevin Duffy said.
"It's like going to the doctor and ... he says: 'I'll chop my legs off but it's only a trial.'
"We've murdered, slaughtered, destroyed good established trees in a business street of orange with this whole process. It's embarrassing."
Jeff Whitton also recalled back to his younger days in the late 1970s and early 1980s when the trees - since removed - were first planted.
Although there were many issues that businesses and residents pointed to over the past 12 months, perhaps the biggest one of them all was the parking.
Twenty-three parking spaces lost their lives during the construction process.
Frances Kinghorne was one of many who mourned their loss on Tuesday.
"I don't know anybody who doesn't get pretty bloody excited when they can park right out the front of where they want to go," she said.
"It's a very nice feeling. It doesn't happen very often and it's pretty good when it does."
Although the reversal of the works will bring back some of those spots, not all will be so lucky.
It was noted during the meeting that due to the position of the new trees and the larger space they occupy to maintain their health, it would be impossible to restore all of the parking spaces.
On top of this, a motion was passed which could see one or two of the dining decks and shade structures kept which would once again mean not as many parking spots would be able to be restored.
Melanie McDonell, whose family dates back six generations in Orange, expressed her love for the past and desire for progress.
"It's a great city and there are things about our past that are worth protecting," she said.
"But we are also required to look to the future and we can't just assume that we're gonna be able to park out the front and get a rock star car parking space every time we want to visit a shop."
Before the final decision was eventually made to end the suffering of Lords Place and put it to rest, Mr Whitton compared councillors to mosquitos and the impending vote to a deadly lightbulb.
"A mosquito ... knows he shouldn't fly into the purple light because he's gonna die, but he's committed to doing that because he's too stubborn to change his mind," Mr Whitton said.
"There's nothing wrong in admitting that you made a mistake but just understand you made a mistake and you have the power to fix it. Don't be like the mosquito and fly into the light."
The decision to restore Lords Place "as best they can" to its original form passed with a 9-2 vote after an earlier vote to establish a working group to try and improve the street failed by a 6-5 vote.
