Jess Conliffe AKA @jestinyschild is the creative director and all-round jill of all trades at Orange institution, JUMBLED!
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
I really love the community in Orange. I was lucky enough to make the move from Penrith 11 years ago, and we are continuously embraced by the locals! I absolutely love that you run into at least five people you know in the supermarket and that I can do all my shopping and errands whilst knowing I'm supporting our friends' businesses.
What inspires your creativity and motivation to facilitate a creative space like Jumbled?
Definitely our customers, both in-store and online. We have such an incredible community and they really love and support all our crazy adventures! Whether it's an over-the-top photoshoot or a charity fundraiser, our community are always egging us on to create more and more magic!
What's your big secret to success? What do you classify as successful?
To me, success is anchored in happiness and joy. I am beyond lucky that I get to work with the most incredible group of girls every day! I have a wonderful (and hilarious) husband, who is my biggest cheerleader. A happy work life and home life, sounds like success to me!
What's something you're working on improving?
I'm learning to say no so that I can be my best, present self with the opportunities I take on! It's really very hard not to say YES to everything, trust me!
What's the best advice you've ever received?
There's no traffic on the extra mile - I've always been a big believer in going above and beyond. If you're going to do something, give it your absolute everything and really make it impactful!
Best business: JUMBLED - It's bias I know, but I just love that place
Best place to eat: Ooooh that's like choosing a favourite child but I have to say The Union Bank
Best event to attend: We never miss the Night Markets! It's the perfect opportunity to taste and sip the region's best, all in the one place.
Hidden Gem: My husband won't like me sharing this but our favourite weekend spot is the 4WD track between Orange and Mudgee, Long Point. We take a picnic, camp chairs and our dog, Jasper- and spend a couple of hours relaxing on the river crossing.
