In the days leading up to the start of the 2023/24 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the eight teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
With ORC and Centennials Bulls no longer in the competition, half the league will play finals, so let's give it our best shot to figure out who those teams will be.
CYMS were the ultimate underdog story last season.
The green and golds finished the season as minor premiers, but fell in the grand final to eventual champions Cavaliers.
So can CYMS go one better, or will they come crashing back down to earth?
Skipper Tom Belmonte believes they've got what it takes to remain in contention.
"I think it's more or less the same as we approached last season," he said.
"We've lost a few players, but also gained a few new faces too. It'll probably be the same case of taking a few weeks to find out combinations and getting a balanced team and then getting a few wins from there."
Among the half-a-dozen new recruits, there's one name that stands out the most; Ben Orme.
The former Bathurst City all-rounder switched allegiances and towns for the upcoming campaign and in the process, reunited with former Redbacks skipper and CYMS opening batter Joey Coughlan.
Orme brings plenty of representative experience to the relatively young CYMS squad.
"He's just pure talent," Belmonte added.
"He's obviously a devastating stick. He can win a game all by himself with both bat and ball. We're very lucky to have him."
The captain also pointed to returning player Lachlan Wykes as one he expects to have a big showing in 2023/24.
"We had a trial against Hawksbury a few weeks ago and he absolutely killed it opening the bowling," Belmonte said.
"Joey Coughlan is in a really good state of mind so I think he's on for a big season as well. I think we're still looking pretty good with our senior players, but hopefully still promoting those juniors through."
The losses however, are big too.
Hugh Le Lievre (retirement), Jamie Austin (overseas), Luke Hunter (Sydney) and Mac Webster (Wagga and Sydney) will all be huge losses, especially to CYMS' bowling depth.
So where does that leave the green and golds situated?
The CYMS squad consists of: Tom Belmonte (C), Rory Daburger, Charlie Tink, Joey Coughlan, Dave Neil, Lachlan Wykes, Ben Orme, Peter Gott, Harry Priest, Max Richards, Matt Burgess, Will Oldham.
With all this said, where do we see CYMS at the end of the season? We're predicting a 4th place finish.
