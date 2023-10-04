CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh ventured out to see what some of the school children of Orange were up to these holidays.
Jude paid a visit to the Orange Regional Art Gallery to see the Colour Mixing and Abstract art and also the sculptural assemblage workshops. She also went to Orange Tenpin Bowling and the PCYC gym to catch up with the kids enjoying the PCYC school holiday activities.
