Last week ACM released a series called Our Precious Things. Uncle Tom Leonard featured
Shouts of "Tommy Gun!" pierce the air at this regional bowling club.
Uncle Tom Leonard's mates are calling him at every turn.
The Kamilaroi elder was born in 1940 at Coonamble and learned from an early age the value of respect - an important skill for the third eldest of 17 children.
Clutching a speckled Greenmaster premier ball, the lawn bowls champion was formally recognised back in 1988.
But he's cherished the sport since his teen years "over in the Pilliga".
"I like the feel of them [bowls]; they're beautiful in your hand," the 83-year-old said.
"Plenty of competitions I've won with these ones - you'll see them on the wall."
His high school sweetheart, Norma Leonard, said her husband is a character with endless charm and wit.
He also loved running and playing rugby league.
All of Uncle Tom's most treasured items are stamped with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' emblem.
An unseen wisdom wraps around each and every bowl.
"See the number three out there?," he said, pointing to the far end of the central western NSW Orange Ex Services' Country Club lane, or rink.
"Aim for that, then just put the bowl down and hope it stops on the jack. If you can get a turn from about the halfway mark, you're 'right."
International Day of Older Persons 2023 was on Sunday and ACM photographers presented Our Precious Things - a project to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders.
Using intimate portraits and audio recordings of the stories behind one cherished object selected by the subject, the photographers' keen eyes, skill, and deep knowledge of their communities captured the essence and voice of a special older local.
"These sweet subjects let us shoot their precious faces, home and special places," The Canberra Times photographic editor Karleen Minney said.
"We hope this is a reminder to us all to give our precious people our time and interest - and also a special moment for their families who may treasure our photos for generations to come."
