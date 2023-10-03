Millions of Australians can now cast their vote in the 2023 Voice referendum..
"If you can vote on October 14, then that's what you should do," Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.
"However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances."
Early voting will take place in Orange at the Orange Function Centre. The polls will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday. The polls are open this Saturday from 9am to 4pm.
Early voting is also available at Bathurst Girl Guides Hall, St John's Anglican Hall in Mudgee, Uniting Church Lithgow Parish Centre and Dubbo Baptist Church.
Voting in the referendum is compulsory for enrolled Australians.
Those who can't get to the polls on October 14 can head to one of hundreds of early voting centres across the country in the two weeks before referendum day.
The nearest voting centres and opening times can be found on the AEC website's voting centre location tool.
Postal voting is another available option for those who can't make it to a polling place.
Applications can be made through the AEC website until 6pm local time on October 11.
You are eligible for early or postal voting if on referendum day you:
At the polling place voters will receive a ballot paper where they can write either 'yes' or 'no' to the following question:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"- The 2023 referendum question
According to the AEC, 17.6 million Australians are enrolled to vote in the referendum - the largest enrolment in history of 97.7 per cent.
The national rate of Indigenous enrolment is also the highest it's ever been at 94.1 per cent.
The AEC is asking voters to be patient and show respect to polling officials.
"The fact is that when you run an in-person process to the scale of a federal referendum where people effectively choose when and where they attend, you simply cannot prevent all queues," Mr Rogers said.
"This is also a good opportunity to remind voters that AEC polling officials are members of your community. They will be doing a great job at delivering the vote and that deserves respect."
