Top-priced ram of Windy Hill sale secured by long time client

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated October 5 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Windy Hill Poll Dorsets, Browns Creek, near Blayney, held its eighth on-property sale last Thursday where prices reached a top of $2100.

