Windy Hill Poll Dorsets, Browns Creek, near Blayney, held its eighth on-property sale last Thursday where prices reached a top of $2100.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A feature was also the inclusion of Basalt Border Leicesters, Carcoar, as a guest vendor.
The top-priced ram was Windy Hill 14, a Poll Dorset ram purchased by Loloma Partnership, Tallwood, for $2100.
The April-drop ram had an a eye muscle width of 102 millimetres and a depth of 42mm, and weighed 101 kilograms.
Purchaser Jason Pond, Loloma Partnership, said his operation has purchased the top-priced ram from Windy Hill for past five years for use in the operation's 1700 head first-cross ewe program.
Also making news: OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from September 29 and 30, part I
"He was a well rounded ram ... nice and thick from front to back and had good figures," Mr Pond said.
The operation also purchased an additional four rams to average $1580.
The top Border Leicester ram was Basalt 165, purchased for $1800 to SJ Russell, Canowindra.
Haverton Partnership, Browns Creek, also bought six rams for an average of $1016.
All up, 34 of 63 Poll Dorset rams offered were sold to an average of $1170, with six of 18 Border Leicesters sold to average $1083.
Also making news: Orange juniors receive 'amazing gesture' from NRL premiers
Windy Hill Poll Dorsets stud prinicpal Chris Roweth said he was happy with the rams.
He said with the past 12 months being a good season, the rams showed reached their potential, the clearance simply reflecting the current market.
"Everybody took rams home that came to buy, so that was the main aim at the end of it all." Mr Roweth said.
The sale was conducted by AWN Orange with Lindsay Fryer as auctioneer.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.