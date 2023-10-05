Cosy cottage to make your own

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday October 6: 13 Kearneys Drive, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 13 Kearneys Drive, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
With an ideal location and the chance to really make this home your own, 13 Kearneys Drive is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door of the real estate market.
Listing agent, Nicole Anderson, said that from the moment you pull up in the driveway you know that the property is a home not just a house. "Newly listed for sale we have this cute three-bedroom cottage.
"It's ideal for the first homeowner, investor or young family," she said. "The property is closely situated near schools, childcare centres, park land and convenience stores."
Offering the best of both worlds, tranquillity and convenience, the quaint cottage offers three bedrooms, all with carpeted flooring and built-in robes.
There is an open plan kitchen and dining area with electric cooking, along with a generously sized and sun-filled lounge room that also benefits from a cosy, gas log heater in addition to the ducted heating throughout the home, both of which are perfect to overcome Orange's well known chilly winters.
13 Kearneys Drive also offers a spacious two-way bathroom with a shower and bath, making it the perfect place to escape and relax, along with a separate toilet for convenience. There is a good size laundry, and for added peace of mind, there is a back to base security system installed.
Nicole said that outside the home, you will find a single, lock-up garage, along with a some fantastic spaces to enjoy the great outdoors. "Outside there is an outdoor area ideal for hosting barbecues, enjoying the fresh air or entertaining guests.
"The established gardens creates a tranquil backdrop of your daily escapes, and there is even a large established lemon tree at the side producing fruit," she said. "This property has loads of potential, and with a little bit of paint and love this home could be your own piece of paradise without a huge outlay."
The location of the home really is a bonus. Numerous educational facilities are located close by including Bletchington Public School, Orange Public School, Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School, and Orange High School, along with early childhood centres such as Nurture One Hill Street Children's Centre and Courallie Park Child Development Centre.
There are also a number of local parks, cafes, and sporting facilities in the area.
