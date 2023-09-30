Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Fire and Rescue NSW reminding residents to be safe around barbecues this summer

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters are reminding the community to be smart around barbecues this summer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.