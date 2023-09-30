Firefighters are reminding the community to be smart around barbecues this summer.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
What is a great way for people to come together during the warmer months, barbecues can be potentially dangerous when mixed with carelessness or excessive alcohol.
Station Office at Fire and Rescue NSW Station 216, Sebastian Jacobs, said its important to be aware people comply with any fire restrictions that may be in place.
"Check the cylinders for rust or damage and ensure any connections are clean and fitting snugly before lighting," he said.
"Have a garden hose or similar continuous supply of water available at all times.
"Remember that LPG is flammable, heavier than air and may remain in areas for some time."
Mr Jacobs also encouraged people to have their barbecue serviced and maintained correctly, which includes scheduled pressure testing of any gas cylinders and checking the condition of all hoses and connections for any blockages or perishing.
Children should also be kept away from any barbecues and operators should make sure any lighters and matches are secured.
If a gas leak does occur, shut off the cylinder immediately and allow any gas to dissipate.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.