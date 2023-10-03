In the days leading up to the start of the 2023/24 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the eight teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
With ORC and Centennials Bulls no longer in the competition, half the league will play finals, so let's give it our best shot to figure out who those teams will be.
In last season's preview we wrote about Rugby Union trying to bounce back from finals heartbreak - a washed out semi-final in 2020/21 and a straight-sets exit in 2021/22.
In 2022/23 they again fell just short of a grand final appearance, going down to eventual runners-up CYMS.
Despite the disappointment of previous years, skipper Ryan Peacock says the squad will once again throw their hat in the ring.
"We had a pretty decent season overall," he said.
"We always have that expectation that we will be there at the pointy end of the season so fingers crossed we can do the business again."
Rugby will be boosted by some additions from ORC, namely Dave and Wayne Sellers, Jacob Ryan as well as Trent Fitzpatrick, Justin Stephenson and Tate Borgstahl.
They will be without star Jameel Qureshi although brother Imran returns once again.
Peacock said the additions would compliment a strong core group of players.
"We've picked up Jacob Ryan and others from ORC but other than that the squad will be pretty similar to what we've had in the past," he said.
"We've had the same core group of blokes for the last four or five years so if we can keep them together we will be sweet.
"Sam Macpherson is looking pretty good and Tanvir Singh has been hitting them really well. I'm looking forward to those two scoring some big runs this year."
While having high hopes for his own side, Peacock pointed to last year's grand finalists as the teams to beat.
"Apart from ourselves, CYMS and Cavaliers were the benchmark last year and I can't see that changing," he said.
"Those guys will be good and St Pat's might be a bit of a different beast this year with Ben Parsons coming back so they will be in the hunt as well."
The Rugby squad consists of: Ryan Peacock (C), Tate Borgstahl, Sam Cameron, Trent Fitzpatrick, Joel Gurney, Sam Macpherson, Zane Newham, Imran Qureshi, Bradley Rayner, Jacob Ryan, Lewis Schoenmaker, Dave Sellers, Wayne Sellers, Tanvir Singh, Justin Stephenson, Flynn Taylor, Hugh Taylor
With all this said, where do we see Rugby Union at the end of the season? We're predicting a 2nd place finish.
