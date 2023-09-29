A Cargo man was in custody and appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link when he was sentenced for driving while his licence was disqualified.
Daniel David Hoyle, 36, of Wall Street, Cargo, had been refused bail in Mudgee Local Court for a different offence before his court appearance in Orange on Thursday, September 28.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said despite the recent offences Hoyle went five years without any driving offences.
However, according to documents presented to the court on Thursday, Hoyle undid that effort on May 3, 2023 when he was driving at Pendle Hill near Parramatta in greater Sydney.
At 7.50pm police saw a Toyota HiLux with no licence plates travelling west on Dunmore Street, Pendle Hill.
While police were watching, Hoyle turned right and mounted the footpath and stopped, blocking the path for pedestrians.
Police approached Hoyle and requested he provide his driver's licence. He said: "I don't have it on me but I know my driver's licence number". He then provided police with the number and the image on the database matched his appearance.
Further checks revealed his driver's licence was disqualified in Bathurst Local Court from March 29, 2023 to September 29, 2023.
After police cautioned him he denied knowing his licence had been suspended. Hoyle revealed he was waiting for a previous charge to go before the court and he had elected to represent himself. However, he was unaware of that particular court date.
Magistrate David Day said he was "getting in first" before his fellow magistrates in Mudgee and Katoomba when it came to sentencing Hoyle for his current offences.
Mr Tedeschi said those other matters are more serious.
For failing to appeal in Orange Local Court on September 6, 2023, Mr Day convicted him without further penalty.
Mr Day also convicted Hoyle in his absence on September 6, and disqualified his driver's licence for nine months for the disqualified driving charge.
On Thursday, Mr Day placed Hoyle on a 12-month Community Correction Order for that same disqualified driving charge and he reminded Hoyle that he had disqualified his driver's licence on September 6.
"During the period of disqualification don't drive," Mr Day warned him.
"With your record you will probably go to jail full time."
