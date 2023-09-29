Central Western Daily
Court

Daniel Hoyle appears in Orange Local Court for sentencing

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 30 2023 - 10:13am, first published 7:30am
A Cargo man was in custody and appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link when he was sentenced for driving while his licence was disqualified.

