A woman with an extensive traffic history told police she knew she wasn't allowed to drive when they stopped her in July this year.
On Thursday, September 28, Linda Palmer, 49, of Algona Crescent, appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from Orange Police Station to be sentenced for driving while her licence was cancelled.
She was in custody after previously failing to appear in court.
According to documents presented to the court, police were patrolling McLachlan Street about 9.05am on Thursday, July 20, 2023,when they saw a Holden Rodeo travelling north and the car was stopped near the Byng Street intersection.
A check revealed her driver's licence was cancelled following the completion of a 12-month driving disqualification she'd been given in January 2021 for driving while disqualified and driving with an illicit drug in her system.
According to the police she has an extensive traffic history.
At the end of the disqualification period her licence was cancelled because she did not attend Services NSW to have it reinstated.
Police also discovered the vehicle's registration had expired and Palmer said she was unaware of the registration because it was a friend's car and she was taking children to school.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Palmer entered a plea of guilty at the first opportunity.
Magistrate David Day told Palmer he had already disqualified her driver's licence for this offence in September when she didn't appear in court.
"When your disqualification has finished, take steps to getting a licence," Mr Day said.
"You need to get a licence."
Mr Day convicted Palmer and placed her on a nine-month community correction order.
He also disqualified her from driving for 12 months from September 2023.
