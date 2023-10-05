Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Katie Frizzel sentenced in Orange Local Court after police suspicions confirmed

By Court Reporter
Updated October 6 2023 - 6:54am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman seen leaving a drug-supply hotspot has been sentenced due to items found in her car after she was stopped by police in Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.