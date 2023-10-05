A woman seen leaving a drug-supply hotspot has been sentenced due to items found in her car after she was stopped by police in Orange.
Katie Frizzel, of Bidwell near Mount Druitt, was not present in Orange Local Court on Thursday, September 28, but sent a letter indicating she would plead guilty to unlawfully possessing number plates and possessing 24.6 grams of cannabis leaf.
According to police, the 25-year-old was driving a Mitsubishi sedan that was seen leaving an area of Orange that was known as a "hotspot for drug supply" at 4.30am on August 6, 2023.
Police caught up to the vehicle and stopped it for roadside testing and a check of the vehicle's registration revealed intelligence in relation to drug supply in the Mt Druitt area.
The police approached the car and saw two NSW number plates in the back footwell of the vehicle and suspected they may have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.
The police also conducted checks on the passenger who was a self-admitted drug user.
Frizzel told the police she had travelled up from Mt Druitt for the night in Orange and had just arrived.
Due to the drug connections, police searched Frizzel and her passenger and the vehicle.
Nothing of interest was found on either person but 24.6 grams of cannabis was found in Frizzel's bag.
When asked about the number plates Frizzel said she knew about them but didn't know they were in the car and she did not have a lawful excuse for possessing the plates.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the information provided by the police and sentenced Frizzel in her absence.
"She won't explain why she's got the number plates," Mr Day said.
"At the relevant time she was on a conditional release order for common assault from Dubbo for offences committed at Mount Druitt."
Mr Day convicted Frizzel for both offences and fined her $110 for possession of the number plates and $220 for cannabis leaf.
