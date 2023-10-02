A man who scared his sister to the point that she locked herself in a shed and called the police has faced Orange Local Court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 23-year-old man, is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
He was in custody when he appeared via an audio visual link for sentencing on Thursday, September 28.
Magistrate David Day said the intimidation was committed while the man was already on conditional liberty due to community correction orders he was on at the time for other offences.
According to court documents, the man's 16-year-old sister was interacting with her dog on their parents' back verandah at 8.45am on May 18, 2023.
However, the man emerged from a shed in the back yard and started shouting at her about why the dog was on the back verandah.
His aggression made her scared so she went back into the house but he followed her inside and continued shouting at her so she returned to the backyard and entered another shed and locked the door behind her.
The brother remained in the yard but smashed a ceramic mug and she contacted triple zero and asked for the police.
While she was still on the phone and seeking refuge in the shed, the triple zero operator heard the man repeatedly strike the shed door and continue to verbally abuse the girl.
Police arrived at 9.07am and found the man in the backyard and the victim was still hiding in the shed.
She was crying and shaking when the police spoke to her out of sight of the man.
The man was also spoken to out of sight of his sister and conceded he had an argument with her about the dog, that he broke the mug and that he was angry.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police station.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said his client was experiencing some mental health issues at the time and his circumstances had changed since a report was conducted for the court two months ago.
"He hasn't had any drugs or alcohol since then," Mr Tedeschi said.
"There's no threats, just a bunch of verbal abuse directed towards his sister."
Mr Day said the man had convictions for violence in the past.
"I expect the sister is aware of that," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said he would take into account early guilty pleas when it came to the sentence and that the man is now receiving mental health treatment.
"It would appear to me that drugs in particular are his problem," Mr Day said.
For the domestic violence intimidation charged, Mr Day gave the man a community-based custodial sentence.
The 12-month intensive correction order will include a requirement that he participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
The man also failed to appear in Orange Local Court on August 9, 2023 and was convicted without further penalty for that offence.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.