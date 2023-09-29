Significant diversions around a truck and car crash on the Mid Western Highway have been lifted after the scene was cleared on Friday.
LiveTraffic is saying there are now no delays between Cowra and Grenfell.
A truck and car crash is likely to force lengthy delays on one of the region's main roads.
The Mid Western Highway, near Bumbaldry Road west of Cowra, has been closed in both directions following reports of a crash between a truck and a car.
LiveTraffic indicates the crash occurred shortly after 9am on Friday, September 29.
Motorists planning on travelling between Cowra and Grenfell are being urged to use an alternative route and allow extra travel time.
Emergency services are on the scene and there are diversions in place.
Westbound from Cowra: Olympic Hwy to Young then Henry Lawson Way to Grenfell.
Eastbound from Grenfell: Henry Lawson Way to Young then Olympic Hwy to Cowra.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles including B-Doubles.
