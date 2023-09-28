A car fire that closed a major Orange road overnight is being treated as suspicious.
The SUV was found abandoned and alight on Huntley Road about 8pm on Thursday. Huntley Road is one of the main roads linking Orange to the region's south and Orange Airport.
About seven emergency vehicles including police and fire rescue are on the scene.
The road was closed off near Leewood as the scene was cleaned up by the RFS. No injuries are reported. It's unclear what caused the fire but NSW Police confirmed to the Central Western Daily on Friday morning the blaze is being treated as suspicious.
Police have established a crime scene and are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
Emergency crews on the ground describe the vehicle as a Nissan Pathfinder.
