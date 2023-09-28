A car fire has closed a major Orange road.
The SUV was found abandoned and alight on Huntley Road about 8pm on Thursday. Huntley Road is one of the main roads linking Orange to the region's south and Orange Airport.
About seven emergency vehicles including police and fire rescue are on the scene.
The road remains closed off near Leewood. No injuries are reported. It's unclear what caused the fire.
Emergency crews on the ground describe the vehicle as "Mitsubishi Pajero-like".
The Central Western Daily has contacted NSW police for further information. This story will be updated when it becomes available.
