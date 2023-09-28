Nearly a dozen people have been arrested around Orange during a 36-hour "high visibility" police operation.
Between 6pm on September 26 and 4am September 28, officers from various departments were tasked with targeting identified offenders and crime hotspots.
As part of the operation, at about 1am on Thursday, police stopped a vehicle on Spring Street for the purpose of a random breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
The 20-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for secondary breath test, allegedly returning a reading of 0.054.
She was charged with driving despite never having been licensed and low-range PCA. The 20-year-old was given conditional bail to appear at Orange Local Court on October 12.
Also as part of the operation, just prior to 11pm on Tuesday, police attended a home on Torpy Street where a 31-year-old man was arrested.
He was charged with an outstanding arrest warrant for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and failing to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment.
He was refused bail and appeared at Orange Local Court on Wednesday where he was given conditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday, October 3.
During the duration of the operation, ten people were arrested and 15 charges laid.
