Caleb Campbell was stone cold sober the last time Collingwood Magpies were in an AFL grand final.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
He wishes he wasn't after the Pies were beaten by an extraordinary boundary-line goal from West Coast Eagles player Dom Sheed in the dying moments.
Now five years on Collingwood are in another decider, this time against Brisbane Lions at the MCG on Saturday, September 30.
Despite their nerve-wracking one-point win against GWS Giants in the preliminary final, lifelong fan Campbell is confident the Pies have what it takes to lift the premiership cup.
"I went into that game full of confidence but at half-time I was sitting there with my head in my hands," he said.
"They [Lions] can't play at the MCG.
"They've won two games there since 2014 and we haven't lost to an interstate team there under [coach] Craig McCrae so hopefully that's a good omen.
"As long as it's not close!"
Melbourne-born Campbell has been a Pies fan his whole life after being born into the religion Aussie Rules is south of the Murray.
"If I went for anyone else I would have been kicked out of the house," he said.
Orange Tigers player Lilly O'Brien is a fourth-generation Pies fan and spent hours in the queue trying to get tickets to the decider.
She, like so many of the more than 100,000-strong Collingwood members, was unsuccessful but said she was excited to watch the boys in action, even if she may get a little animated at times.
"I was on ticketek for hours," she said.
"I'm so excited. All my life I've been a Pies fan, I'm the fourth generation.
"We want to flog them but the Lions are pretty good. I can get really frustrated and angry in a grand final, I have to walk away sometimes!"
"It's a farce," Campbell said of the ticket situation
"[Former player] Dale Thomas said on the radio that the preliminary final crowd is better than a grand final crowd because it's actually the fans not corporates who don't care."
The grand final first bounce is at 2.30pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.