We spoke to Hannah Ferguson the day after her book, Bite Back, launched in Sydney.
The 25-year-old Orange native admitted to feeling wonderful, emotionally exhausted a bit hungover.
The book launch was at a cabaret club in Newtown, Sydney and the event was sold out.
"It was so wonderful, I was thinking, how's this going to go? It was such a nice atmosphere, in Newton, so very groovy obviously," Ferguson said.
"I had such a great time and it exceeded all my hopes and expectations."
Ferguson grew up on a property in Orange and attended James Sheahan High School. She is now the CEO of independent media company Cheek Media and most recently a bestselling author of debut novel Bite Back.
In her own words, Bite Back, is "a book speaking to politics, media, feminism, sex and relationships and how we're having hard conversations".
"I think it's about asking people, even from the other side of politics or the other side of social issues to me, people who disagree, how we get back to having a healthy public debate and talking to each other about taboo subjects," Ferguson said.
"Bite Back is essentially a culmination of everything I've been doing with Cheek."
Cheek Media is a platform that aims to challenge readers' perspective and offer funny, playful and transparent material on taboo subject matters. It was originally founded by three women, Ms Ferguson now runs it as the sole-CEO.
Originally, Cheek Media started as a side hobby for Ferguson who was working as a lawyer in the Brisbane CBD.
"In the lead-up to the federal election, it kind of just went off and we got like 10,000 followers in seven days or something," she said.
"So that was it for me."
The Instagram page now hosts 86,800 followers.
It seems as if Ferguson tapped into a voice that was missing in the saturated social media market.
But, surprisingly, it wasn't just people who looked like her and thought like her in the Cheek Media following.
"I expected our following to be people like me, women who were 25 and politically activated. But no, it's actually a lot older people," Ferguson said.
Until recently, the website has run off a subscription model, where readers could subscribe for four dollars a month or pledge however much they were willing to spend.
"I have a lot of 50 or 50 plus men who are like, I've never seen what you're doing before and pledge $20 a month," Ferguson said.
It is no surprise then, by the end of 2022, the young entrepreneur was approached to write a book by three different publishing houses.
"There was two big publishers and one smaller publisher that was independent. I pitched what this book was and the big two wanted something different. They were all about the money. The smaller publisher said, 'we want you to write the book you want to write, because we want to create something your audience would love'. They wanted to build on what I was doing at Cheek," Ferguson said.
So she signed with Affirm Press.
Ferguson has said publicly her upbringing in Orange and conservative upbringing helped shape who she is and her book.
"Honestly, like growing up in Orange I had quite a conservative Catholic education, my parents were conservative voters until the federal election. I never had an outside source that challenged that," she said.
"When you turn the television on you're seeing very much the same rhetoric from much of the mainstream media and the Murdoch media and I wanted to directly challenge that. I'm not claiming to be right, I'm not wanting everyone to agree with me. But what I do want is to rebalance the scales and offer something different that I don't think the media has at the moment.
"Initially, it was about building something that I needed as a teenager in terms of exposure to feminism and social and political issues being discussed in a way that takes young people's views seriously."
Ferguson believes her upbringing in regional NSW pipped her interest in politics.
"I loved growing up on a property, I loved the space, I really did love my education. I loved going to Sheahan, I loved the community and I think it's so beneficial for a child to grown up in regional and rural areas. I can't even imagine how different I would be and how different my life would be [if I grew up in a city]," she said.
"I think that having to move for university, having to explore, I think you get quite a lot of independence from a young age when you live in the country. It breeds a different level of resilience and adaptation to difficult circumstances."
