Orange's motor sport enthusiasts have enjoyed a chance to get up close and personal with the famous Peter Brock Trophy and even try their hand at a pit stop.
The V8 Supercars Bathurst 1000 trophy tour rolled into town on Thursday September 28 with cars, the trophy and even one of Brock's gloves on display.
There was also a pit stop challenge for both kids and adults with free tickets to Australia's biggest race up for grabs.
Parents took advantage of school holidays to take kids out to the Southcourt on what was a perfect Spring morning.
V8 fans Rick and Sophie Jones were keen observers on the day with Sophie snapping away as the father-daughter duo inspected the race cars on display.
"We follow the V8s and regularly attend Bathurst so this was a good chance to see the actual trophy," Mr Jones said.
"I've never seen it like this before. It's not something you get to see everyday that's for sure.
"I first went to the Bathurst 1000 in 2000 and have been eight or nine times since."
While he doesn't follow one driver he used to be a big Holden fan.
"I don't really have any favourite drivers," he said.
"I was a big Holden fan years ago but I sort of sit on the fence now and just enjoy the spectacle."
Sophie has been attending the Bathurst 1000 since she was little and didn't hesitate to tell the Central Western Daily who her favourite driver was - Ford's Chaz Mostert.
"He's pretty chill and used to be a Holden driver," she said.
"He's a good personality in the sport. He's good fun."
