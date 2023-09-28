Orange Wine Festival Night Markets: The iconic Night Market is back on Friday at Robertson Park. There's 44 stalls and it's set to be a fantastic evening. Want to know more about it? Read our story here entry is $10 and $2 for a glass.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Natasha Vella Live in the Cocktail Bar: She's returning to The Greenhouse playing all your favourite hits to sing along to. She's playing from 7pm to 10pm.
One way trip from Orange to Dubbo: Hop on board the 130-year-old 'P' Class steam locomotive 3237 from Orange to Dubbo. This isn't an opportunity you see often. The one hour shuttle is a dun day out for the whole family or group of friends! Tickets are $20. Check out the details here
Orange Wine Festival Tours: Orange Wine Tours are hosting tours throughout the entire Wine Festival. Orange Wine Tours are locally owned and offer half day tours, full day tours or private tours. Check out and book here.
The Summer Kitchen and Pool Club Grand Opening: After weeks of soft-launching, the Summer Kitchen and Pool Club at the Oriana Gardens are back in full swing for the season. Offering you the ultimate leisure experience at The Oriana. Get on down to Oriana Gardens from midday to be a part of the atmosphere. Get more details here.
Orange is Cool. Chardonnay: Find out why Chardonnay is the most tasted and talked about variety in Orange. Everyday throughout the Winter Wine Festival (except Sundays) between 11am to 6pm you can find out why Chardonnay is the most tasted and talked about variety in Orange. Find out more here.
Artist Open Studio Madeline Young: For one day only local artist Madeline Young is opening her studio doors. She is one of the most successful artists from the region. See Madeline's new work, which has recently undertaken a drastic change. Get more details here.
Colour City Creatives Mixed Dozen and Exhibition: Showcasing outstanding contemporary art from participating Colour City Creatives Artists. About a 'dozen or so' local artists who specialises in painting, printmaking, digital fine art, ceramics, silverwork, textile and fibre art. See the exhibition at Orange Scouts Hall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday between 10am and 4pm.
Musical Bingo: Bring the kids to The Greenhouse of Orange for the return of musical bingo. The perfect way to celebrate the school holidays. This is a special school holidays edition with exciting prizes to be won. No tickets required just book a table at The Greenhouse of Orange website.
Also making news: Orange Thunder named best community club in Australia
Mortimer's Wine: Don your NRL colours, it's grand final time at Mortimer's Wines. "Robbo" from the Footy Show will return to host an all-star player panel in the lead up to the big game. This is an all inclusive afternoon, including transfers to and from town, a full buffet dinner and drink vouchers. Tickets are limited and cost $180
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.