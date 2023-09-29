Hi I'm Miss Betty Confetti! I'm THE Drag Queen sensation from Bathurst
What do you love about Dubbo and the Central West?
I love the people! The Cenny West has a very special place in my heart .
What was your inspiration for becoming a drag queen?
Honestly it was all the strong female superhero's that I saw and wanted to be them so bad! They always had the fiercest outfits!
What's the big secret to being a successful icon and business owner?
I've got one big secret but I'm not allowed to show that in public.
What's something you're working on improving?
I'm constantly improving my shoe and outfit collection, it's a tough battle but I'm willing to persevere.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Don't take yourself too seriously (especially in my line of work!). It's important to have fun, cause if you have fun, other people will as well!
Best business: Dancin' Divas Pole Studio! Best pole studio in the Central West!
Best place to eat: Rosanna's Street food and Fried Chicken in Bathurst is the absolute BEST!
Best event to attend: GAYBAR and Bathurst Mardi Gras!
Hidden Gem: Keystone 1889. The best events venue in Bathurst!
