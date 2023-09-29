On Wednesday the Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange (ECCO) hosted a meeting to discuss the draft report on the Orange Urban Forest Strategy.
The discussion was led by Nigel Hobden, Orange City Council Manager of Parks and Presentation.
Mr Hobden said: "The aim of the Urban Forest Strategy is to enhance liveability for the citizens of Orange. It will do this by helping to mitigate the effects of a warming climate.
"The cooling and greening of our public spaces contributes to our public health and wellbeing. Shaded walkways and leafy parks motivate us to engage in active outdoor pursuits. A healthy urban forest strategy also provides native habitat which enhances local biodiversity."
The report produced by Active Green Services found Orange currently enjoys a canopy coverage of 17 per cent.
A recognised successful urban forest target is that of 25 to 30 per cent. Orange does not have sufficient public space to reach this target.
To achieve this, residents will need to be encouraged to plant more trees in their backyards.
It is evident that a successful Urban Forest Strategy will require active public support.
Thermal imaging revealed that there was a significant difference in the heat island effect between suburbs that had a high level of canopy coverage and those that did not.
This indicates a need to concentrate on greening high heat island vulnerability suburbs. The report acknowledges the importance of community planting initiatives in such areas.
These include the Parks Alive program, National Tree Day initiatives and tree planting programs organised by residents.
Orange is in the process of increasing the number and connectivity of walking and cycling paths to further develop its active travel plan.
The meeting identified shading as being a key factor in motivating the use of such infrastructure.
Biodiversity was identified as an important component of the Urban Forest Strategy, Of concern was the preservation of existing urban remnant native vegetation, especially the remaining old growth eucalypts.
Also identified was the need to create wildlife corridors, plantings along creek lines and rewilding areas where possible.
We need to do all we can to provide a habitat that encourages biodiversity.
The completed report will be available for public scrutiny and comment after it has been reviewed by Council. We look forward to its release.
We hope it will adequately address the issues and concerns raised at the meeting.
