They began their careers together in the Blayney Bears under 12s and now they will hang the boots up at the same time.
Player-coach duo Alex Pettit and Jesse Nixon have called time on their storied careers after almost two decades in the maroon and white.
They have led the Bears together for the past two seasons, falling just short of a Peter McDonald Premiership reserve grade grand final place in 2023.
Pettit, who will be 32 when next season rolls around, said the time was right to pass on the baton.
"I think I'm done," he said.
"I'm getting a little bit old, we started training in January and only finished up a few weeks ago so it's a long season.
"I've loved it. I had a couple of years down in Canberra and came back and spent two years coaching.
"Our son was about 18 months when we decided to move back home. Mostly to be closer to family, it was a little bit hard with just the three of us in Canberra.
"It's probably been the two most enjoyable years in footy I've had being back here."
The rampaging forward won Group 10 reserve grade player of the year in 2023 and has enjoyed a storied career in maroon and white alongside stints at Orange CYMS and Gungahlin Bulls in Canberra.
Nixon is synonymous with the Bears and has enjoyed a long playing career.
Pettit said coming home to Blayney and getting to coach alongside Nixon has been a privilege.
"Jesse and I played all of our junior footy together and we were already mates with a lot of the boys and even this year we had a few new boys come to the club so it was good, I enjoyed it," he said.
"I played with him in under 12s so I've pretty much played alongside him my whole life."
While he won't be taking to the field, Pettit said it would be likely he remains involved with the club and backed the Bears to field a strong side in 2024.
"If we can get the boys to stick around we'll be good," he said.
"That's the hardest part, getting people keen to stick around but I think a lot of them will. I think we'll be right.
"We've had a few good years in a row so I think they'll be keen to keep running."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.