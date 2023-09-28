Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Blayney Bears coaches Alex Pettit and Jesse Nixon retire after long Group 10 careers

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They began their careers together in the Blayney Bears under 12s and now they will hang the boots up at the same time.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.