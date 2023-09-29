How can Orange City Council justify spending thousands of dollars on the upgrade of small lane linking Summer Street and a dark, dirty, smelly car park that has never been properly cleaned since it was opened many years ago?
As the walls are part of a privately owned building have they sought permission to interfere with the structures? Why are the council paying for the upgrade?
They could order the owners to tidy the walls. Tourist attraction? Why would any tourist go looking for a lane?
What is the cost of the maintenance? A few lights will not stop graffiti.
Look at McNamara Lane. The upgraded and pretty lights that have never been used, the lane and car park that service the lane was not touched and both it and the car park are a disgrace. Why now this lane?
Council should stop this mad rush to beautify the CBD with ghastly paint jobs and ghastly golden balls. Do some practical things like new foot paths, straighten and renew a few signage posts, order owners to remove outdated signage that has not been used for years in Summer Street, smarten up the curb and guttering.
How much will it cost to maintain these outlandish beautiful items? How do you clean around the structures in Lords Place?
Every grant costs money in some way, shape or form; be it staff, maintenance ... the costs go on and on, the rates go higher and higher and we still have shocking roads and very dangerous footpaths for the tourists, that these pretty items are supposed to attract, will use.
The Orange district has attracted visitors for years due to its beauty, do no try and compete with that.
Cats!
No, not Andrew Lloyd's delightful musical.
I'm referring to recent news reports reminding us of the millions of feral cats across Australia, and the millions of our native wildlife that they kill.
The Federal Government is confident that it has plans to significantly reduce feral cat numbers, but that remains to be seen.
Of course, domestic cats often do their best to kill native birds and lizards.
I've only ever seen one feral cat, and that was when I was hiking in Namadgi National Park near Canberra some years ago.
It was a huge cat that gave me an equally huge fright.
Let's hope that the Government's plans are put into action, and don't simply gather dust in some office.
Why will I be voting YES in the upcoming referendum? It is pretty simple.
I support the constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. (So I note does Peter Dutton, the Liberal Party and basically all of the country).
I also support Indigenous Australians having a representative body created by legislation and which can at any time be changed by legislation. (So I note does Peter Dutton, in fact it's Liberal Party policy to legislate a voice).
The truth is, the entire political opposition to the Voice is based on a mistruth, that an amendment to the Constitution will entrench a voice with uncertain powers. That is false.
If the referendum is passed there will be no voice until Parliament legislates and Parliament can at any time amend that legislation. It's a bit like the Constitution giving the federal government power over tax matters, that doesn't create tax law, just the power to make such law. It is also a bit like section 101 of the Constitution, which says there "shall" be an 'Interstate Trade Commission'. In fact, there is no longer one, because it long ago fell into disuse.
Don't buy the scare campaign. Vote yes with confidence!
