If the referendum is passed there will be no voice until Parliament legislates and Parliament can at any time amend that legislation. It's a bit like the Constitution giving the federal government power over tax matters, that doesn't create tax law, just the power to make such law. It is also a bit like section 101 of the Constitution, which says there "shall" be an 'Interstate Trade Commission'. In fact, there is no longer one, because it long ago fell into disuse.