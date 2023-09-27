Police have raided the homes of people with alleged links to organised crime groups and have seized 80 guns and 30,000 rounds of ammunition.
The blitz took place across NSW on Wednesday. An address in Mendooran, near Dubbo, was identified as having allegedly links to organised crime. Police from the western region assisted in the operation.
In addition to the seized property, nine firearm licences were revoked and five suspended.
Commander of the NSW Firearms Registry, Detective Superintendent Cameron Lindsay, said the operation is all about making sure firearms don't end up in the wrong hands.
"The NSW Firearms Registry has stringent integrity testing of all firearm applicants for licences and permits and continually assesses that licence holder's suitability to retain their licence," he said.
"In the case of many of these identified targets - due to their alleged links to organised crime - their firearm licences and firearms were either revoked or suspended."
Two men were formally charged. A 34-year-old man from Mount Hutton was charged with not keep a firearm safely and posses a prohibited weapon without a permit. The weapon was a slingshot.
A 50 -year-old man at a Greta address was charged with firearm offences after police located a firearm with a silencer attached during an inspection.
