NSW Police confiscate 80 guns from Central West and beyond

By Grace Ryan
Updated September 28 2023 - 9:57am, first published 8:17am
Police have raided the homes of people with alleged links to organised crime groups and have seized 80 guns and 30,000 rounds of ammunition.

