Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Roland Blomstrom pleads guilty in Court to common assault

By Court Reporter
Updated September 28 2023 - 7:56am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who hit a person while walking a dog said he did it because he was frustrated, a court has heard.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.