International Convention Centre Sydney representatives buy big when it comes to Orange Wine

Tanya Marschke
September 28 2023 - 11:00am
One of the biggest purchasers of the region's wine is back in town and having bought 30,000 bottles of Orange wine last year they're open to buying even more for 2024.

