One of the biggest purchasers of the region's wine is back in town and having bought 30,000 bottles of Orange wine last year they're open to buying even more for 2024.
The International Convention Centre Sydney purchased the record amount of Orange wine in the past financial year and this week representatives are attending the Orange Wine Show and Orange Wine Festival where they are tasting the latest offerings and meeting new industry members.
Swinging Bridge Wines CEO and immediate Orange Region Vignerons Association past president Tom Ward said from an "on premise base" ICC Sydney is the largest purchaser of Orange wine.
"The long term that these guys have come out here they are continually showing that they're keen to back the region and invest in the region because it is an investment," Mr Ward said.
"It's not just about one winery, it's the continual relationships they are building with different producers that are striving to showcase what the region is about."
On Wednesday, September 28, Mr Ward met with ICC CEO and ASM Global director - Convention Centres Geoff Donaghy and master sommelier and food and beverage manager William Wilson who are also attending the Orange Wine Show presentation on Thursday, September 27.
"ICC Sydney has purchased more than 130,000 bottles of premium Orange wine since opening in December 2016 and the team is committed to continued investment in the quality and diversity of wine from the region," Mr Donaghy said.
"Wines from the Orange region make up one quarter of our list of 100 per cent NSW wine list, and the venue orders as many 30,000 bottles of premium Orange wine per year."
That it particularly impressive given there are 16 wine regions in NSW and the ICC covers almost all of them.
The ICC is a convention centre, exhibition centre and entertainment centre and Mr Donaghy said it has had a bumper year with more than 1 million visitors and 500 events from conventions to exhibitions, gala dinners and entertainment concerts.
... prosecco again is going through the roof.- ICC master sommelier and food and beverage manager William Wilson
Mr Wilson has visited Orange for several years on behalf of the ICC and said last year's visit resulted in two new producers being included in their purchase. There was also a third he liked but he said when he approached the producer they had sold out of the wine he loved.
He said the 30,000 bottles of Orange wine purchased in the last financial year was the most it has purchased from the region.
He said one of the big differences this year is that ICC Sydney has done a lot of live entertainment.
"Our theatre has been very busy, there's record numbers in the theatre," Mr Wilson said.
"Half of the wines by the glass in our theatres come from Orange, which means that little section has been firing.
"We don't sell cheap wines, we only have premium wines from premium NSW regions and that particular areas has just been that much busier than normal so that's helped to drive it.
"I guess the beauty of Orange is Orange is the only region that's based on altitude so if you imagine, you have vines that start at 600 metres and go all the way up to 1000 metres," Mr Wilson said.
"If you are in the Hunter Valley you've pretty much got the same varieties straight over.
"In the Hunter Valley you have wonderful semillons, wonderful shiraz, good chardonnay but when you come to Orange you have all that different climate so every 100 metres or so is one degree of average temperature difference and cooler up the top and warmer down the bottom, a huge range of possibilities, a huge range of different varieties you get out of the region.
"It means that Orange can supply a lot more interest in a wine list than most other regions, in the whole of the Australia there's not very many that can do quite the range that Orange does."
When it comes to the most popular wines being purchased at the ICC, Mr Wilson said there's a wide range.
"For us the biggest sellers are sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, so slightly more altitude and then the pinot noir," he said.
"Of course the other big one, just the trend that seems to be happening just now, particularly at our functions, sparkling wine has just gone through the roof.
"We sold more of the traditional champagne style but prosecco again is going through the roof."
Mr Wilson said the 40 years of experience and maturity has also helped the Orange region.
"The vines get older, they get more mature and the wine makers of course more experienced in the region and you just get fabulous wine making, you get fabulous wines, all in all it just ticks all that quality boxes that you need to tick if you want to sell premium wine," he said.
Mr Ward said the first vines were planted in Orange in 1981 and the first vintage was in 1983.
He has also noticed the greater diversity in the wines being produced in Orange as well as changing tastes and the rising popularity of prosecco.
"Thinking about what a customer wants, and this is where Orange is really lucky, the customers are really wanting these aromatics, these varietals such as aromatic whites, pinots," he said.
This he said was particularly important for the ICC where guests aren't always sitting down for a meal but instead are attending canape-style events.
"If we go back in history when we first started talking to these guys about it and Willy came on board and Geoff was there and they decided to use NSW wine ... not only did they put their head out and say, we think we can do it, it has led a trend now for other venues to do it," Mr Ward said.
"They are very proud they have started this trend, it's more of a challenge.
"If you are in your own state, why wouldn't you be trying what's on offer and utilising the resources they have and standing behind it proudly."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.