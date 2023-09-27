As we step into the month of October, it looks like a pretty busy time with several important events on the Calendar.
It is now called Mental Health Month, a change from the Mental Health Week we used to have.
Thankfully, a lot of the stigma and discrimination that people with a mental illness had to endure has given way to a more humane, compassionate and understanding approach.
Medical science and ways of treatment have changed a lot over the years, and more patients are able to continue their lives at home and in the community.
We are blessed to have all levels of care here in Orange, including hospital care at Bloomfield as and when needed for mental health, drug and alcohol disorders.
On Wednesday, October 11 the Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary is holding a little celebration to mark its 40 years of service.
This is a small branch of United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW Inc alongside the bigger branch at the Base Hospital.
UHA is a registered charity and devotes its time and energy to providing care and financial assistance as and when requested.
Our Bloomfield Auxiliary is committed to providing all kinds of things that will help the clients to enjoy leisure, have access to recreational facilities, and help along their way to recovery, particularly in those areas the Government is not in a position to supply.
Christmas and Easter are always very special.
On October 14, of course, the will be the referendum.
It saddens me greatly to learn there are still people undecided, and others advocating the "No" vote based on incomplete and erroneous advice.
Since its inception, the Voice has been promoted as a means of consultation to enable the government to take decisions regarding the Aboriginal people based on history and facts, not make believe and misunderstanding.
Unless, and until, the decision is made to allow such a committee to exist, the practicalities regarding selection of membership, rules and regulations governing their terms of office and frequency of meetings can be addressed.
As I see it, it is a tiny step along the way to ensure that further discrimination, mistreatment and wrongful treatment of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Brothers and Sisters are put to an end and never allowed to resurface.
This land was erroneously referred to by the white settlers as "terra nullius" - no man's land - totally ignoring the long term residents and their wealth of knowledge and history, as well as their deep understanding of this wide brown land.
We can only hope and pray that truth and justice will prevail with the referendum, and that conversion of heart will happen along the way for those who see themselves as still in limbo.
Let us take seriously the phrase from our Anthem - Advance Australia Fair - and make sure we each do our little bit to make it happen.
