Kira Dargin has achieved a lot on the sporting field but leading the inaugural Western NSW girls side at the Koori Knockout might just be her proudest moment.
Central West Maliyan is entering girls sides in the under 15s and 17s categories at the famous First Nations football festival on September 29 - October 2.
Dargin, a Wiradjuri woman, is no stranger to sport in the Central West having long been a part of the women's rugby league scene and even excelling at American Football, becoming the first Aboriginal woman to play professionally in the United States.
After noticing a lack of rugby league opportunities for girls in the region, Dargin decided to act. Little did she know just how quickly interest would snowball.
"We threw the idea out last year and it just grew. Everyone was asking if they could get a run and it's just organically grown," she said.
"We started with just an under 15s team but I had so many girls reach out to me looking for an opportunity so we just said 'screw it', and threw in an extra team.
"Having a 14-year old daughter made me realise the lack of opportunities for girls so I was wondering how I can pull this together and firstly allow my daughter to play but also create chances for all the other girls."
With 50 players based across a huge geographical area making the trip to Tuggerah, Dargin has surprisingly found the logistics easy thanks to the enthusiasm of players and sponsors in the community.
"It's actually been a lot simpler than I expected," she said.
"We were really fortunate to have really invested sponsors that understood women's sport and the importance of it and also the mental well being and health attributes it contributes to girls in particular.
"Orange City Council were kind enough to jump on and give us a bit of support as well.
A veteran of past carnivals, Dargin said she was excited for her two teams to embrace the cultural and social experience the knockout provides.
"I've played in knockouts before and I know the relationships and friendships they bring and that sense of community and pride in representing where you are from," she said.
"I really want them to have the experience and to take away a sense of pride and passion. There's nothing like knockout footy, you can't describe it unless you've been on the field.
"I'm super excited, I can't wait."
