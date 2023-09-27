Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo picked up wins on day one of Max Shepherd Shield

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 27 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange has gotten off to the perfect start at the annual Max Shepherd Shield at Dubbo.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.